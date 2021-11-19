Toyota Recalls 2022 Sienna Minivans With Faulty Seat Belts

Toyota Sienna second-row seat belts may suffer problems in crashes.

November 19, 2021 — A 2022 Toyota Sienna seat belt recall involves more than 2,300 8-passenger Siennas that were equipped with second-row outboard seat belts that were manufactured with incorrect components.

Toyota says this can cause the seat belt to “bunch” in the seat belt shoulder anchor in certain crashes and possibly cause the seat belt webbing to tear.

The 2022 Toyota Sienna recall includes about 2,300 minivans in the U.S. and another 73 in Canada.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't announced the recall, but Toyota says Sienna owners will be notified of the seat belt recall in January 2022.

Toyota dealers will replace the outboard second-row seat belt assemblies in the 2022 Sienna minivans.

If you own a 2022 Toyota Sienna and have questions about the recall, please call the automaker at 800-331-4331.