Volvo V70 and XC70 Airbag Recall After Inflator Exploded

Volvo recalls more than 194,000 vehicles because the airbag inflators can rupture and kill drivers.

October 22, 2021 — A Volvo V70 and XC70 airbag recall has been announced for more than 194,000 vehicles because the driver's side airbag inflators could explode.

One Volvo driver has allegedly already been killed by a ruptured airbag inflator.

Earlier this month Volvo recalled more than 460,000 S60 and S80 cars because of the same airbag inflator problem, an issue that has nothing to do with Takata.

The Volvo airbag recall is similar regarding how the airbag inflators can explode, but the Volvo vehicles are equipped with inflators manufactured by ZF Group.

The 2001-2007 Volvo V70 and XC70 are equipped with ZF FG2 Twin inflators with 5AT 148 N propellant. The propellant can be affected by heat, humidity and time, causing the propellant to decay which results in high inflator combustion pressures.

When exposed to high temperatures, moisture leaves the tablet and when cooled down is absorbed and accumulated on the tablets surface. The tablets change and over time dust is created. The dust increases the burn surface area and the important burn rate.

Volvo didn't say more about the driver allegedly killed by the airbag inflator, other than the automaker had received an attorney letter in June 2019.

Volvo V70 and XC70 airbag recall notices will be mailed December 14, 2021, then dealers will replace the driver's side airbags.

Volvo V70 and XC70 owners with questions should call 800-458-1552 and use recall number R10136.