VW Atlas Air Conditioning Drain Tubes May Become Blocked

Volkswagen recalls more than 54,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs for water leak issues.

November 24, 2021 — Volkswagen air conditioning drain tubes have caused a recall of more than 54,400 model year 2021 Atlas and 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

A blocked AC drain tube can cause water to leak inside the vehicle near the airbag control module.

The water can cause problems with the airbag, including causing an airbag to suddenly deploy without a crash.

VW received a report in July about Atlas airbags that deployed without an impact to the SUV. Volkswagen says a sub-supplier made mistakes when manufacturing parts for the air conditioning system.

An Atlas driver will see an illuminated airbag warning light if a malfunction is detected.

Volkswagen will inspect the drain tubes and repair any blocked tubes, and the airbag control units will be replaced if the drain tubes are blocked.

However, replacement parts aren't currently available. VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport owners will receive initial recall notices in January, then second recall notices will be mailed when replacement drain tubes and airbag control units are available.

VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and refer to air conditioning drain tube recall number 87H4.