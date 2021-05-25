VW Water Pump Lawsuit Says Plastic Cracks

Two owners file class action alleging Audi and Volkswagen water pumps leak coolant.

May 24, 2021 — A VW water pump lawsuit alleges multiple Audi and Volkswagen models are defective because the pumps leak coolant and cause engine failures.

The Volkswagen class action lawsuit alleges these vehicles have water pumps made of plastic that cracks.

2015-2020 Audi A3

2015-2019 Audi A3 Quattro

2017-2019 Audi A4

2017-2019 Audi A4 allroad

2017-2019 Audi A4 Quattro

2018-2019 Audi A5 Quattro

2018-2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2015-2018 Audi A6

2015-2018 A6 Quattro

2015-2018 Audi Q3

2015-2018 Audi Q3 Quattro

2018-2020 Audi Q5

2016-2020 Audi TT Quattro

2017-2019 Audi Q7

2015-2019 Audi S3

2016-2020 Audi TTS Quattro

2019-2020 Volkswagen Arteon

2018-2020 Atlas

2015-2019 Volkswagen Beetle

2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf

2017-2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf R

2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2015-2020 Volkswagen GTI

2018-2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

The 2015-2020 Audi A3 and 2015-2019 Volkswagen Beetle are equipped with 1.8L engines or 2-liter engines.

The 2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf, 2017-2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack and 2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen are equipped with 1.8L engines and the remainder of the vehicles contain 2.0L engines.

According to plaintiffs Michael Zhao and Dean Marriott, VW has known since at least June 2016 about the allegedly defective thermoplastic water pump modules which consist of a water pump, thermostat (engine temperature control actuator N493) and integrated sensors.

A defective water pump can cause the engine to overheat and fail while driving, leading to expensive repairs.

The two VW owners who sued also claim car occupants are in danger when the water pump fails because occupants are stranded while waiting for a tow truck.

The owners also say all the vehicles are worth less than they should be due to the automaker concealing information about the water pumps, decreasing the resale values.

California plaintiff Michael Zhao purchased a new 2018 Volkswagen Golf R in June 2018, but in October 2020 engine coolant was leaking when the vehicle had about 76,451 miles on the odometer. A VW dealer performed a coolant pressure test and found engine coolant temperature control actuator N493 was leaking.

The lawsuit says the dealership replaced the water pump, thermostat and water pump assembly, then drained and refilled the Golf R with new coolant. Technicians also performed a pressure test to verify there were no coolant leaks, and the plaintiff says he paid $1,340.82 for parts and labor.

The water pump lawsuit alleges the part is made of plastic that cracks, while other manufacturers allegedly use different materials such as aluminum.

"After cracks form, hot engine coolant to leaks out of the water pump and into the thermostat. Once the hot engine coolant comes into contact with the thermostat, it can melt the electrical plug that connects to the engine. This can further cause the thermostat to become stuck open, closed, or in-between the two, which prevents the engine from properly opening or closing the coolant passages within the engine, which in turn prevents the engine from operating at an optimal temperature and thereby causing the engine to overheat." — VW water pump lawsuit

Volkswagen settled a water pump class action lawsuit in 2020 but the plaintiffs who filed the latest lawsuit claim the settlement didn't include all the allegedly defective vehicles.

According to the VW water pump lawsuit, Volkswagen dealers allegedly refuse to repair the the water pumps under warranty. The class action also says VW's warranties are "unconscionable and unenforceable" because the pumps fail shortly after the warranties expire.

The VW water pump lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Zhao, et al., vs. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sauder Schelkopf LLC.