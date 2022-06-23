Some 2020 Honda CR-Vs Need New Fuel Tanks

Honda recalls more than 200 CR-Vs because of inaccurate fuel gauge readings.

June 23, 2022 — A Honda CR-V fuel tank recall involves about 212 vehicles that may show drivers the wrong fuel gauge readings.

The recalled 2020 Honda CR-V SUVs have clips for the absorbers inside the fuel tanks which were not properly secured.

The faulty fuel level readings can be caused by detached absorber clips located in the fuel tanks.

Honda CR-V fuel tank recall letters will be mailed July 5, 2022.

Honda dealers will replace the CR-V fuel tanks, but owners with questions should call 888-234-2138 and ask about recall number RCB.