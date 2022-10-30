BMW 3G Lawsuit Involves ConnectedDrive and BMW Assist

Connected Drive/BMW Assist features allegedly won't work since 3G wireless was phased out.

October 29, 2022 — A BMW 3G class action lawsuit alleges most BMW vehicles made before 2016 lost ConnectedDrive and BMW Assist (CD/BA) features in February 2022 when 3G was phased out.

According to the lawsuit, vehicle owners cannot depend on their BMW ConnectedDrive and BMW Assist features because those features depend on obsolete 3G wireless service.

The BMW 3G lawsuit includes:

"All persons who purchased or leased, anywhere in the United States, a Car, with a CD/BA with 3G Only Limitations."

The class action lawsuit was filed by New Jersey plaintiff Peter Grayson who purchased a 2014 BMW 428i xDrive Coupe in May 2014. The plaintiff says BMW's marketing materials promoted the vehicle with ConnectedDrive and BMW Assist features he can no longer use.

With wireless carriers shutting down their 3G networks, millions of vehicles are losing the ability to automatically contact emergency services.

The BMW 3G lawsuit alleges the vehicles are telematic control units connected to the engine control modules which are the instruments which connect the BMW vehicles to internet service.

The plaintiff asserts the BMW ConnectedDrive and BMW Assist features depend on the equipment and technology of the telematics systems, not contracts with wireless service providers.

The class action lawsuit alleges earlier models of BMW cars (pre-2014) came equipped with 2G capable telematic systems. When 3G was phased in and 2G phased out, BMW vehicles with 2G telematics could be upgraded or retrofitted to phase into 3G.

However, the 3G lawsuit contends when 3G became available BMW installed 3G capable telematics in it vehicles but allegedly refused and failed to have the 3G telematics adaptable to the next “generation” of wireless or have them capable of being retrofitted.

BMW allegedly gave customers no clue that ConnectedDrive and BMW Assist features would be rendered obsolete and only temporary or had only a limited life. The plaintiff claims BMW marketed the ConnectedDrive and BMW Assist features as permanent.

The BMG 3G lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Peter Grayson v. BMW of North America LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Squitieri & Fearon, LLP.