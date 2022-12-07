Cadillac XT4 Backup Camera Failures Cause Recall

General Motors recalls 10,000 SUVs equipped with Surround Vision features.

December 7, 2022 — Cadillac XT4 rearview camera failures have caused a recall of more than 10,000 SUVs equipped with optional Surround Vision features.

Recalled are 2019-2020 Cadillac XT4 vehicles with video processing modules (VPM) that may lose communication with the rearview cameras.

This will cause the rearview camera image to fail.

GM opened an investigation in August following backup camera failures in 2020 Cadillac XT4 SUVs. The automaker found increased warranty claims for camera failures on 2019 and 2020 XT4s.

GM also received nearly 850 field reports between December 28, 2018, to September 19, 2022.

According to General Motors, the problem with the video processing module is a software anomaly that allows the communication issues.

A Cadillac XT4 driver may notice a problem if the backup camera image is replaced with a black or blue screen.

Cadillac expects to mail XT4 recall letters January 9, 2022, and dealers will update the processing modules. In addition, the video processing modules will be replaced in 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUVs.

Cadillac XT4 owners who want to learn more about the recall should call 800-458-8006 and ask about rearview camera image recall number N222373320.