Chrysler Camshaft and Crankshaft Sensor Recall Investigated

Recall of 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot SUVs may not have been enough.

August 2, 2022 — A Chrysler crankshaft and camshaft sensor recall from 2016 is under investigation following 127 complaints about the same sensor failures from owners of Fiat Chrysler vehicles not included in the recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes the 2016 crankshaft and camshaft sensor recall involved 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot vehicles. But those specific 43,000 vehicles were manufactured only between May 9, 2016, to July 15, 2016.

The recalled 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot SUVs were prone to experience stalled 2.0-liter or 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engines. NHTSA also said the engines could simply fail to start.

Chrysler said the crankshaft or camshaft sensors could work, but only off and on which caused the engines to stall or fail to start.

While the 2016 recall included about 43,000 SUVs in the U.S., this latest query involves about 290,000 model year 2016 Dodge Journey, 2016 Jeep Compass and 2016 Jeep Patriot SUVs.

