Chrysler Pentastar 3.6L Engine Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Pentastar V6 engines tick, lose power and suffer complete failures.

March 31, 2022 — Chrysler Pentastar 3.6L engine problems have caused a Canadian class action lawsuit that alleges the V6 engines fail from problems with the rocker arms and other components.

Owners say their Pentastar engines tick as the rocker arms start to shift out of place.

Other alleged engine problems include cylinder misfires, loss of power and finally complete engine failure.

According to the Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Canada class action lawsuit, these models are equipped with the Pentastar 3.6L engines.

2014-2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2014-2021 Chrysler 200

2014-2021 Chrysler 300

2016 -2020 Chrysler Pacifica

2014 Dodge Avenger

2014-2021 Dodge Challenger

2014-2021 Dodge Charger

2014-2021 Dodge Durango

2014-2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014-2020 Dodge Journey

2014-2021 Dodge Ram 1500

2014-2021 Dodge Ram Promaster

2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014-2021 Jeep Wrangler

The 3.6L Pentastar engine problems allegedly present an unreasonable safety risk of harm or injury to drivers and passengers because excessive heat allegedly develops on one side of the engine which causes premature wear of the valvetrain.

According to the plaintiff who sued, the temperatures are so high that it prevents the oil from adequately lubricating the component parts.

The Chrysler Canada class action lawsuit asserts metal shavings are circulated throughout the Pentastar 3.6L engine as the components wear down.

Vehicle owners allegedly must pay to replace the rocker arms and the failed Pentastar 3.6-liter engines because the automaker has concealed the engine problems since 2014. Additionally, the alleged Pentastar engine problems diminish the values of the Chrysler vehicles.

FCA customers complain about ticking noise and cylinder head failures, problems that allegedly caused Chrysler to issue an extended warranty in 2014 for the left cylinder heads on certain 2011-2013 models.

According to the lawsuit, future models had hardened value guides and valve seats to better handle the heat, but the plaintiff says this did nothing for the Pentastar 3.6 engine problems.

And also in 2014, Chrysler dealers were told to replace the Pentastar 3.6L engine rocker arms with newly designed arms if customers complained about engine misfires or ticking noises. However, the plaintiff claims the new rocker arms didn't fix the engine problems.

The Chrysler Pentastar 3.6L engine class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Kyle William Patterson v. FCA Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.