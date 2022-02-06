Chrysler Pentastar 3.6L Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Pentastar V6 engines allegedly tick, surge, misfire and fail due to contaminated engine oil.

February 5, 2022 — Chrysler Pentastar 3.6L problems have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges the engines tick, misfire, surge and eventually fail.

The Chrysler Pentastar class action alleges the 3.6L V6 engines are defective in these Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

2014-2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2014-2020 Dodge Challenger

2014-2020 Dodge Charger

2014-2020 Dodge Durango

2014-2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014-2020 Chrysler 300

2014-2020 Jeep Wrangler

2014-2020 Chrysler 200

2014-2020 Ram 1500

2016-2020 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pentastar class action was filed by California plaintiff Etienne Maugain (2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee), Florida plaintiff Louise Shumate (2015 Jeep Wrangler), Texas plaintiff Denise Hunter (2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee) and New Hampshire plaintiff Harry Reichlen (2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee).

Chrysler Pentastar Class Action Lawsuit: Metal Particles in the Oil

The plaintiffs claim multiple Pentastar engine components are defective, including the rocker arms, lifters and engine control module software controlling the timing and function of the lifters. Those components allegedly fail prematurely and cause problems with the opening and closing of the valves.

The Pentastar engines allegedly hesitate, lose power, tick and cause the vehicles to buck before the 3.6-liter engines bite the dust.

The ticking and other engine problems are allegedly caused by metal particles and debris from the failed rocker arms and other components contaminating the engine oil and circulating throughout the engines.

The Chrysler Pentastar class action lawsuit says the contaminated oil will damage the engine to the point of stalling and complete failure.

According to the Pentastar lawsuit, Chrysler owners are stuck because the automaker uses defective engine parts to replace equally defective parts, causing repeated repairs and thousands of dollars.

"Simply replacing rocker arms and associated valve train components can cost from $1,500 to $4,500, while it can cost more than $6,000 for a new engine." — Chrysler Pentastar class action lawsuit

The lawsuit also alleges Chrysler has concealed the Pentastar 3.6L engine problems so customers will continue to pay for repairs and replacements.

The class action further asserts Chrysler denies warranty coverage for the Pentastar engines even when the vehicles are still under their warranties.

Fiat Chrysler has allegedly known about the Pentastar 3.6L problems since 2013 when engineers allegedly determined the rockers arms failed because of the rocker arm spring loaded lift pins.

The Chrysler Pentastar class action was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Maugain, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Berger Montague PC, Capstone Law APC, and Gordon & Partners, P.A.