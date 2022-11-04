Chrysler Reports 3 More Deaths From Exploding Airbags

Dodge Magnum, Challenger, Charger and Chrysler 300 owners ignore airbag recall warnings.

November 3, 2022 — Takata airbag inflators have caused Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to warn owners of about 276,000 of the following FCA vehicles to stop driving the cars if the driver-side Takata airbags have not been replaced, something those owners should have done long ago.

2005-2010 Dodge Magnum

2005-2010 Dodge Challenger

2005-2010 Dodge Charger

2005-2010 Chrysler 300

The warning comes from Chrysler and federal safety regulators following three deaths in FCA vehicles, all that occurred in the past seven months.

Two deaths occurred in 2010 Dodge Chargers and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed the drivers were killed by airbag inflators that exploded. In the third fatality, Chrysler believes the driver was also killed by a ruptured inflator.

As for the three people who were killed, FCA tried to reach the vehicle owners 153 times but the airbags were never replaced. Customers continue to ignore the deadly dangers even though replacement parts have been available since 2015.

The Takata airbags deploy by using ammonium nitrate for the small quick explosion to inflate the airbags. But the ammonium nitrate can become unstable due to moisture and humidity, turning what should be a small explosion into a violent grenade-like explosion that sends shrapnel into occupants.

Each day the airbag inflators get older is a day closer to an explosion in the older vehicles, even in a minor collision.

Numerous automakers have recalled about 67 million Takata airbag inflators following dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries.

FCA has went to extreme levels to reach owners and convince them to allow dealerships to replace the Takata airbags for free.

"To date, through various initiatives, the company has generated nearly 210 million standard and first-class letters, courier deliveries, e-mails, text messages, while also making phone calls and home visits." — Chrysler

Vehicle owners should check if their cars have unrepaired open recalls by entering the vehicle identification numbers at NHTSA's website.

FCA customers can also call 833-585-0144 for help with the Takata airbag recall including setting up towing and alternate transportation if needed.