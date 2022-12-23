GM May Repurchase 2022-2023 Chevy Malibu Cars

GM recalls 2,100 Malibu cars because mistakes may have been made when welding the impact bars.

December 23, 2022 — Owners of 2022-2023 Chevrolet Malibu cars will soon learn if General Motors needs to repurchase their vehicles due to serious problems with the frames.

A recall of more than 2,100 Malibu cars has been announced because the front impact bars may not be properly welded to the front frame rails.

The front impact bar is a structural portion of the Malibu frame that will be weakened if the welds aren't secure.

The faulty welds could be located on the right side, left side or both sides of the Malibu.

In August, a GM employee discovered a section of the motor rail was missing while installing parts on a Malibu.

"The sheet metal blank for the front frame rail outer panel was improperly loaded into the die by the supplier, resulting in a front frame rail that was cut 10 millimeters short of its intended design. The shortened frame rail prevented proper welding of the front impact bar to the front frame rail." — General Motors

However, the automaker worked with the assembly plant and the supplier to inspect 1,875 Malibu cars built between July 27, 2022, and August 3, 2022. None had any faulty impact bar welds.

Chevrolet Malibu recall letters will be mailed February 6, 2023. GM dealers will inspect the right-hand and left-hand of the motor rails for faulty welds.

GM will repurchase the vehicle from the owner if there are problems with the welds.

Chevrolet Malibu owners with concerns or questions should call 800-222-1020.