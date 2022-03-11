GM Peeling Paint Recall Needed, Alleges Class Action Lawsuit

Peeling paint lawsuit includes Chevy Tahoe, Silverado, Suburban, GMC Sierra and Yukon.

March 11, 2022 — A GM peeling paint recall is allegedly needed because the clear coat and paint were defective from the time the following vehicles were manufactured.

2015-2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

2015-2019 Chevrolet Suburban

2015-2019 Chevrolet Silverado

2015-2019 GMC Yukon

2015-2019 GMC Yukon XL

2015-2019 GMC Sierra

According to a GM paint class action lawsuit, the paint not only peels, but a recall is necessary because the paint and clear coat delaminates, bubbles, flakes, erodes and blisters.

Florida GM customers Tom Riley, Heather Shrum, Gary Ambrose and Tennessee plaintiff Sherry Kilburn allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence.

"GM should 'properly repair all of the Class Vehicles, immediately, offer rescission to the Class by repurchasing their Class Vehicles for their full cost, reimburse the lessees of the Class Vehicles the monies they have paid toward their leases, recall all defective vehicles that are equipped with the defective paint, and cease and desist from marketing, advertising, selling, and leasing the Class Vehicles.'" — GM peeling paint lawsuit

According to the GM class action, in addition to defects in the paint and clear coat, the plaintiffs allege there may be defects in the application of the paint and clear coat.

General Motors allegedly knew or should have known the paint peels, bubbles and delaminates, yet the automaker continued to market and sell the vehicles.

Owners also claim a GM peeling paint recall should be ordered because the paint and clear coat were chemically unable to bond properly.

Included in the GM paint class action lawsuit is a reference to a complaint filed on CarComplaints.com by the owner of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

"The coups de gras, which was the final straw is when the top coat on the hood and top of Tahoe started to fade/grey and crack on the black undercoat. To fix the top coat, the dealership wanted $2300.00; of which they were going to pick up 10% of after my pushing for warranty. The Tahoe is 3 years old. The paint should last well into a decade, and I kept the car washed weekly and detailed every 6 months.”

And according to the GM paint lawsuit, the vehicles lose their values even if GM repaints the vehicles for free because robots performed the original paint job. But GM dealers allegedly repaint the vehicles by hand which cannot create a consistent appearance.

In addition to failures to issue a GM peeling paint recall, the class action lawsuit alleges the automaker "failed to provide truthful information about the defects of the paint."

The GM peeling paint class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Orlando Division): Riley, et al., vs. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Maher Law Firm, Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC, and Jackson & Tucker, P.C.