Honda Infotainment Class Action Settlement Final

Honda class action lawsuit alleges Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles have infotainment issues.

March 5, 2022 — A Honda infotainment class action settlement is final after the automaker agreed to settle the lawsuit to end the litigation, although the automaker denies all the allegations in the lawsuit.

The Honda infotainment settlement includes these models.

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey (Elite, EX, EX-L, EX-LNR and Touring)

2019 Honda Pilot (2EX-LNR, 2TRG, 2TRG 7P, 4Elite, 4EX, 4EX-L, 4EX-LNR, 4TRG and 4TRG 7P)

2019 Honda Passport (2EX-L, 2TRG, 4Elite, 4EX-L, or 4TRG)

According to the class action lawsuit, the Honda infotainment system controls the climate controls, navigation, radio and other features through the use of multiple LCD screens and at least one touchscreen.

But the plaintiffs claim the Honda infotainment systems freeze and crash which prevent access to important vehicle and safety features.

The plaintiffs further assert Honda knew the infotainment systems were defective when the vehicles were sold but fraudulently concealed the problems.

Honda filed a motion to dismiss the infotainment class action lawsuit and the judge denied in part and granted in part the motion. Honda and the plaintiffs then reached a settlement agreement which was given final approval by the judge.

Honda Infotainment Class Action Settlement

According to the Honda infotainment class action settlement, a customer will receive a warranty extension of two years or 24,000 miles to cover the infotainment system. But the symptoms must include crackling or popping speakers, a loss of the network, no sound or problems with the display.

An owner may also be eligible for reimbursement for expenses related to transportation if the Honda vehicle was returned two or more times to the dealership due to infotainment system problems.

The Honda infotainment settlement says an owner is eligible to be reimbursed if the infotainment system drained the battery and the Honda owner paid to have the battery recharged.

If a Honda owner made more than one service visit to a dealer for an infotainment system problem that wasn't fixed during the initial warranty service visit, that owner may be eligible to receive two free years of HondaLink Security Service (Elite and Touring trims) or one free year of SiriusXM Select service (EX and EX-L trims).

The original couple (Lesley and Tom Conti) who filed the class action lawsuit will receive $10,000, and the attorneys representing the plaintiffs will receive more than $666,000.

The Honda infotainment lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division - Conti, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, and Goldenberg Schneider, LPA.