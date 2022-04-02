Hyundai Trunk Latch Recall Affects Sonata and Genesis G70

Hyundai recalls 63,000 vehicles because the trunk latch pawls may become damaged from heat.

April 2, 2022 — A Hyundai trunk latch recall includes more than 63,000 model year 2020 Hyundai Sonata, 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and 2019 Genesis G70 vehicles.

According to Hyundai, the trunk latch may become damaged and prevent the opening of the trunk from the inside. This is a violation of federal safety standards.

According to Hyundai, the trunk latch pawl can contract in high ambient temperature. Opening the trunk lid can damage the pawl, causing the internal emergency trunk release from working correctly.

Hyundai was receiving claims related to the inability to open Sonata and Sonata Hybrid trunks and opened an investigation to determine the problem. Engineers learned the pawl material was changed in April 2020 to help prevent damage from high temperatures.

Hyundai also learned similar pawls were installed in Genesis G70 vehicles equipped with non-powered trunk lids.

Hyundai says 169 reports were filed about trunks that couldn't be opened, but the automaker isn't aware of any injuries.

Hyundai trunk latch recall letters are expected to be mailed May 20, 2022. Hyundai dealerships will inspect the trunk latches and possibly replace the trunk latch bases.

Hyundai owners may contact customer service at 855-371-9460 and use Hyundai trunk latch recall number 221/010G.