Jeep Grand Cherokees Recalled Over Tail Lights

About 100,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L SUVs may have damaged markers.

August 7, 2022 — A Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L tail light recall involves about 100,000 SUVs with tail light side marker assemblies that may be damaged.

The damage can prevent the markers from illuminating, reducing visibility to other drivers.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles may not meet federal lighting standards.

Those standards say each vehicle must be equipped with at least two red steady-burning tail light side markers.

Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in January after a dealer requested to return Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L tail lights.

Jeep dealers will possibly replace both body-mounted tail light assemblies once owner recall letters are mailed September 16, 2022.

Jeep Grand Cherokee owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to tail light recall number Z50.

In a separate recall, Chrysler is recalling about 700 Mopar Lamp Assemblies, with right tail light part number 68421132AD and left tail light part number 68421133AD.

The tail light recall number is Z51.