Mercedes Vehicles At Risk of Fires Under the Seats: Recall

Mercedes-Benz recalls 24,000 vehicles that may have loose 48V ground connection bolts.

April 20, 2022 — A Mercedes-Benz recall affects multiple models at risk of fires from the 48-volt ground connections under the front passenger seats.

Mercedes says a ground cable bolt for the 48V ground connection may not be secured properly which can cause the electrical cable to overheat.

About 21,000 of these vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 3,261 are recalled in Canada.

2020-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2020-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS580

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63

2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS63

In January 2021, Mercedes opened an investigation because of reports outside the U.S. and the next month a U.S. report was filed.

Improvements were made during production, but then a 48-volt ground connection problem occurred on a vehicle that had been repaired during production. Engineers restarted the investigation and determined the bolts may not have been properly torqued.

Mercedes didn't mention if fires were reported, but the automaker says it hasn't received any crash, injury or property damage reports.

A driver may see warning messages on the instrument clusters relating to the 48V onboard power supply.

Mercedes expects to mail recall notices June 7, 2022, and dealers will inspect and tighten the ground cable bolts.

Owners of the recalled vehicles may call Mercedes at 800-367-6372.