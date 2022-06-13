Mopar Vehicle Protection Lawsuit Alleges Cancellation Problems

California Jeep owner says he tried everything to cancel his Fiat Chrysler service plan.

June 12, 2022 — A Mopar Vehicle Protection plan class action lawsuit alleges California customers cannot cancel their plans at any time by following the procedures described in their service plan contracts.

California plaintiff Alan Kheel says he talked with an agent for Fiat Chrysler (FCA) in July 2021 to learn about the Mopar Vehicle Protection plan.

Chrysler allegedly said the plan came with a money back guarantee for the first 60 days that would provide a complete refund. The refund would be prorated if the plan would be cancelled after 60 days.

The plaintiff entered into a Mopar Vehicle Protection plan contract on July 29, 2021, with the plan set to go into effect August 18, 2021.

The plaintiff received confirmation of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee contract which included terms of the deal. However, the plaintiff sold his Jeep September 30, 2021, and no longer needed the Mopar Vehicle Protection plan.

According to the class action lawsuit, Kheel emailed his plan cancellation request to Chrysler and followed the instructions in the contract, but FCA allegedly didn't respond.

On October 18, 2021, the plaintiff emailed a second cancellation request to the cancellation department but allegedly received no response from the automaker.

A few days later the plaintiff faxed his Mopar Vehicle Protection plan cancellation request but FCA allegedly didn't respond. The plaintiff says he called Chrysler on November 11, 2021, and was told faxes were not accepted even though the plaintiff's contract says otherwise.

The lawsuit alleges the FCA customer service rep was unable to confirm the cancellation requests, then told the plaintiff to be patient.

"On or around December 10, 2021, Plaintiff sent a letter to Defendant to express his frustration and further request a cancellation and refund of his service plan. Defendant did not respond to this letter." — Mopar class action lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, FCA's service plan contract says consumers, "may email or fax your cancellation request along with your Plan Provisions, proof of payoff and current mileage on the vehicle" to the cancellation department.

Plaintiff Kheel alleges Chrysler concealed the fact it wouldn't abide by the terms of the Mopar Vehicle Protection plans.

The Mopar Vehicle Protection plan class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of California customers: Alan Kheel, v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, P.C.