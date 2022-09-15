Nissan Recalls Frontiers and Titans For Rollaway Dangers

Nissan recalls 203,000 trucks, 180,000 of them recalled for the same problem months ago.

September 15, 2022 — A Nissan transmission parking pawl recall involves more than 203,000 Frontier and Titan trucks that need their parking brakes applied every time the trucks are parked.

The recalled 2020-2023 Nissan Frontier and Titan trucks could roll away if the transmission parking pawls don't engage when the trucks are shifted into PARK.

More than 180,000 of the Nissan trucks were recalled in July for the same transmission problem.

The 2020-2023 Nissan Titans were built December 13, 2019, to August 25, 2022. The 2020-2021 Nissan Frontier trucks were manufactured from June 10, 2020, to June 25, 2021. And the 2022-2023 Nissan Frontiers were produced between July 13, 2021, and August 25, 2022.

The previous truck recall included 2020-2022 Nissan Titan and Frontier trucks due to contact between the edge of the parking pawl and the boss on the transmission case.

But Nissan received a report from an assembly plant about a 2022 Nissan Frontier that rolled even though the gear shifter was in PARK. Nissan says the truck was outside the recall production dates for the trucks.

Transmission supplier JATCO performed tests and told Nissan the rollaway problem appeared to be different than the problem that caused the July recall.

"At this stage of the investigation, the issue appeared to be related to insufficient lifting force of the parking pawl, due to friction between the parking rod and parking wedge."

Nissan conducted a plant audit and identified 11 out of 83 vehicles with the transmission issue.

Nissan is still investigating and the recall remedy is currently unknown.

Nissan expects to mail Titan and Frontier recall letters by November 1, 2022, but dealers don't know how the trucks will be repaired because Nissan is still working on a fix.

Nissan Frontier and Titan owners may call 800-867-7669.