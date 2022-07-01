Nissan Frontier and Titan Owners Warned to Use Parking Brakes

Nissan recalls 180,000 trucks at risk of rolling away when shifted into PARK.

July 1, 2022 — More than 180,000 Nissan Frontier and Titan trucks are recalled because they could roll away even when the trucks are shifted into PARK.

Nissan is warning 2020-2022 Frontier and Titan owners to engage the parking brakes every time they park their trucks.

Nissan received a report in June 2021 alleging a 2020 Frontier began to move after the driver shifted into PARK, but the dealer was unable to replicate the problem.

Nissan took the transmission and sent it to the supplier, JATCO, but the company found no problems.

The automaker thought it was just a random incident until Frontier and Titan warranty claims began arriving. Nissan collected the components but engineers couldn't duplicate the issues, and neither could JATCO.

JATCO finally duplicated the problem that was caused by the parking pawls.

"Due to dimensional variation during the manufacturing process, reduced clearance may cause contact between the edge of the parking pawl and the boss on the transmission case, which may result in non-engagement of the parking pawl." — Nissan

Nissan is aware of four allegations of minor injuries.

Nissan is trying to determine how it will repair the Frontier and Titan trucks. Interim Nissan recall letters are expected to be mailed July 20, 2022, and second letters will be mailed once dealers are ready to repair the trucks.

Nissan Frontier and Titan truck owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669.

Nissan's recall numbers are R22A2 and R22A3.