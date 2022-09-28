Nissan Recalls Kicks and Versa Vehicles For Power Steering Loss

Nissan recalls 20,000 vehicles that may need new steering columns from faulty welds.

September 27, 2022 — A Nissan power steering recall involves more than 20,000 Kicks and Versas that may need new steering columns.

The power steering recall includes 2021 Nissan Kicks and 2021 Nissan Versa vehicles that may suffer electrical connection problems in the electric power steering torque sensors.

The faulty electrical connection can disable the power steering assist.

A power steering failure will cause a warning light to illuminate and the steering will revert to manual mode, making the wheel more difficult to turn. Losing power steering at highway speeds may not be a big deal, but at slow speeds a driver could have trouble.

However, manual steering is not lost.

Nissan opened an investigation in December 2021 after a 2021 Versa lost power steering, an incident that was similar to another report of a Nissan Kicks in Mexico that lost power steering.

Nissan collected parts from dealerships and engineers found possible problems with the torque sensors.

The supplier confirmed a faulty weld at the terminal within the torque sensor and determined the weld may have disconnected.

The 2021 Nissan Versa and Nissan Kicks vehicles were built July 19, 2021, to September 27, 2021.

Nissan plans on mailing power steering recall letters November 9, 2022, and Nissan dealers will inspect the steering column torque sensor lot codes and possibly replace the steering columns.

Nissan Kicks and Versa owners with questions can call 800-867-7669.