Nissan XTRONIC CVT Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Nissan XTRONIC continuously variable transmissions allegedly cause jerking and shuddering.

November 24, 2022 — Nissan XTRONIC CVT problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the continuously variable transmissions are defective.

The lawsuit alleges the XTRONIC transmissions shake, jerk, have acceleration and deceleration problems, make noise and suffer complete failures.

The following vehicles equipped with Nissan XTRONIC CVTs are allegedly unsafe to drive because the vehicles lag and suffer from shuddering and juddering.

2019-2022 Nissan Kicks

2016-2022 Nissan Maxima

2017-2022 Nissan Murano

2019-2022 Nissan Rogue

2019-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport

2019-2022 Infiniti QX50

Nissan XTRONIC CVT Lawsuit: The Plaintiffs

Arizona plaintiff Abigail Busler purchased her 2019 Nissan Kicks in August 2020, but within four months her Nissan vehicle alleged had problems with power and delayed acceleration.

In January 2022, the plaintiff complained to a Nissan dealer about the symptoms but the "dealership failed to perform any repairs" and the Nissan Kicks allegedly still has the same problems.

California plaintiff Susanne Hanes purchased a 2018 Nissan Murano in May 2020, but after driving about 7,000 miles the plaintiff noticed the vehicle was jerking, shuddering and hesitating when accelerating. The plaintiff says she complained to a Nissan dealer, but "no repairs were performed."

Alabama plaintiff Carl Kirksey purchased a used 2016 Nissan Maxima in December 2021, but the vehicle began to "suddenly and repeatedly lose motive power, including on the freeway."

The plaintiff took the Maxima to a Nissan dealer in February 2022 when the vehicle had nearly 49,000 miles on the odometer.

The dealership said the CVT and alternator needed to be replaced, and the plaintiff asserts he had to pay $637 while the remainder was covered by the extended warranty.

The plaintiff claims his Nissan Maxima continues to jerk despite the transmission replacement.

Illinois plaintiff Marueen Love purchased a used 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport in February 2020, but by December 2021 the vehicle allegedly suffered from delayed acceleration, lack of power and shaking.

"With approximately 20,000 miles on the odometer, Ms. Love presented her vehicle to her local Nissan dealership in Chicago, Illinois, complaining of the above transmission symptoms. The dealership downplayed her complaints and failed to diagnose any transmission problems or perform any repairs." — Nissan CVT lawsuit

The plaintiff alleges her Nissan Rogue Sport continues to have the same problems.

Ohio plaintiff Taylor Simms purchased a used 2019 Nissan Rogue in May 2021, but in March 2022 she took the vehicle to a Nissan dealer for alleged transmission issues. However, the class action lawsuit alleges the "dealership failed to diagnose the problem and provided Mr. Simms no repairs."

New York plaintiff Sean Chambers owns a 2019 Nissan Rogue that was purchased new in April 2019, but the vehicle experienced the "sensation of gear slips, exhibiting lack of power and delayed acceleration."

The plaintiff brought the vehicle to a Nissan dealer when the Rogue had about 12,500 miles on it. The class action lawsuit alleges the dealership verified a grinding noise at 5 mph and noise from the right side of the CVT.

The dealer replaced the CVT but allegedly took three months to do it. However, the plaintiff claims the Rogue suffers from a lack of power and delayed acceleration.

Georgia plaintiff Chantel Young purchased a new 2021 Nissan Kicks and within a few months the vehicle was allegedly jerking and "exhibiting a skipping sensation when attempting to accelerate."

The Nissan dealer replaced the CVT but the plaintiff claims the vehicle still runs roughly.

The class action lawsuit asserts Nissan has issued several technical service bulletins to dealers about the transmissions, but even replacing the CVT doesn't help because the replacements are also defective.

The Nissan XTRONIC CVT class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee (Nashville Division): Busler, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC, Capstone Law APC, Berger Montague PC, Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP, Miller & Shah, LLP, Maddox Cisneros, LLP.

The same lawyers recently reached a settlement agreement with Nissan regarding other models that allegedly have CVT problems.