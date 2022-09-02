Rearview Camera Recall For Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, Ram 1500

Chrysler recalls about 8,000 vehicles

September 2, 2022 — Chrysler radio software errors have caused a recall of about 8,000 model year 2020-2021 Jeep Wrangler, 2020-2021 Ram 1500 and 2021 Jeep Gladiator vehicles that may suffer from rearview camera image failures.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) had discussions with the government in July regarding an investigation into rearview camera problems.

Engineers determined some vehicles equipped with EcoDiesel engines and certain radios may experience ongoing radio resets which may result in the rearview camera images failures.

The rearview camera image problem violates federal safety standard 571.111 S6.2.6.

"The rear visibility system default to the rearview image being visible, and meet the requirements of FMVSS 571.111 S6.2.1 (field of view) and S6.2.2 (image size) at the beginning of each backing event, regardless of any modifications to the field of view that the driver had previously selected."

A driver may notice the radio resetting before shifting to REVERSE, an indication the radio isn't working properly and won't provide a rearview image.

FCA dealerships will update the radio software once recall notices are mailed October 14, 2022.

Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500 owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and refer to radio software recall Z86.