Tesla Model 3 Performance Cars Recalled

Tesla Model 3 Performance may not show a unit of speed while in Track Mode.

May 1, 2022 — Tesla is recalling more than 48,000 Model 3 Performance cars because the speedometers may fail while in Track Mode.

The 2018-2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance cars are designed to increase performance on a closed track, and the user interface may correctly display the speed but not a unit of speed, such as mph or km/h.

Federal safety standard 101 S5.2 requires a correct unit of speed to be displayed, and Tesla is in violation of the standard because Track Mode can be used outside of a closed course.

Tesla began deploying over-the-air firmware release 2021.44.25 on December 23, 2021, but it unintentionally removed the speed unit when using Track Mode.

Tesla discovered the problem in March 2022 and began working on a fix, and in April the automaker determined the speedometer problem violated safety standards.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the speedometer issue.

The Model 3 Performance cars will be repaired by over-the-air software updates. Tesla owners should watch for recall notices in June 2022.

Owners of 2018-2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance cars may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-22-00-008.