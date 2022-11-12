Tesla Power Steering Recall Affects Model S and Model X Vehicles

Tesla recalls 40,000 vehicles over power steering, and about 50 vehicles to replace mirrors.

November 12, 2022 — A Tesla power steering recall affects more than 40,000 model year 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Losing power steering assist will require a driver to use more effort to turn the steering wheel, especially at low speeds.

Tesla says a Model S or Model X is more likely to lose power steering after hitting a pothole or when driving on rough roads.

Tesla began rolling out firmware release 2022.36 on October 11, 2022, which included, "updated calibration values for the electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system to better detect unexpected steering assist torque."

But on October 18, 2022, Tesla noticed an increasing rate of alerts related to the updated power steering calibration values on certain 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles.

The following day Tesla began deploying firmware release 2022.36.5 which reverted the calibration values for the electronic power steering to pre-2022.36 values. This provided engineers with time to figure out what happened.

"In rare cases on certain 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles, the updated calibration values may result in reduced or lost power steering assist due to forces from external road dynamics (i.e., pot holes or bumps) being inadvertently classified as unexpected steering assist torque." — Tesla

As of November 1, 2022, Tesla identified 314 vehicle alerts for this condition among U.S. vehicles between October 11 and November 1, 2022, but Tesla is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this condition.

Tesla Model S and Model X owners should hear alerts and also see alerts on the instrument panels if the power steering is having trouble.

Tesla power steering recall letters are expected to be mailed December 31, 2022, but Tesla has already released over-the-air software updates to recalibrate the systems.

Tesla Model S and Model X owners with questions about the power steering recall should call 877-798-3752. Tesla's power steering loss recall number is SB-22-00-014.

Tesla Model S Mirror Recall

In a separate recall of more than 50 cars, Tesla has recalled 2021 Model S cars equipped with exterior side mirrors, part numbers 1622232-00-B and 1622233-00-B.

The driver-side exterior rearview mirrors are convex (curved glass) and the passenger-side mirrors do not include the, "Objects in Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear" warning.

This violates federal safety standards, and it would seriously upset the late great, Meat Loaf.

Tesla will mail recall letters December 31, 2022, and Tesla will replace the mirrors.

Owners of 2021 Tesla Model S cars may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and ask about mirror recall number SB-22-12-002.