Tesla Recalls Model X SUVs Over Passenger Airbag Problems

Tesla recalls about 30,000 Model X SUVs that may have airbag problems with kids in the seats.

November 22, 2022 — A Tesla Model X recall involves more than 29,000 SUVs that may have problems when the front passenger airbags deploy.

The recalled 2021-2023 Model X restraint control module (RCM) calibration may cause airbag issues in low-speed crashes.

The front passenger airbag problem can occur when a 3- or 6-year-old front passenger is not in position and not wearing a seat belt.

Tesla found the passenger airbag problem in October during a Model X test of the restraint system which didn't deploy the airbag correctly. Tesla engineers performed additional tests which confirmed the passenger restraint system problem violated federal safety standards.

As of November 8, 2022, "Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this condition."

Tesla Model X recall letters will be mailed in January 2023, but Tesla will fix the problem by releasing an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the Model X restraint control module.

Tesla Model X may contact at 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-22-00-015.