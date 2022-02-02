Tesla 'Rolling Stop' Recall Affects Full Self-Driving Vehicles

Tesla recalls more than 53,000 Full Self-Driving vehicles because they may not stop at intersections

February 2, 2022 — Tesla "rolling stop" technology has caused a recall of more than 53,800 model year 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

According to Tesla, there is nothing defective with the “rolling stop” function because the technology is meant to send a vehicle through an all-way-stop intersection without coming to a complete stop.

The feature works, but it works to cause violations of traffic laws which require vehicles to come to complete stops.

Tesla says the rolling stop feature is activated only when several conditions are met all at once.

The technology must be enabled within the settings of the vehicle

The vehicle must be approaching an all-way-stop intersection

The vehicle must be traveling below 5.6mph

No moving cars, pedestrians or bicyclist are detected near the intersection

There is enough visibility for the vehicle while approaching the intersection

And all roads entering the intersection have a speed limit of 30 mph or less

If all the above conditions are in place, the Tesla will roll through an intersection between 0.1 mph up to 5.6 mph without first coming to a complete stop.

Tesla released over-the-air firmware update 2020.40.4.10 in October 2020 to early Full Self-Driving (Beta) vehicles which introduced the “rolling stop” function.

But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had questions about the technology, and within days Tesla decided to order the rolling stop recall to disable the function, beginning with firmware release 2021.44.30.15.

Tesla is unaware of any complaints, crashes, warranty reports or injuries related to the rolling stop function.

Tesla will mail owner recall notices March 28, 2022, instructing owners about the over-the-air software updates to disable the rolling stop function.

Tesla can be reached at 877-798-3752 to learn more about rolling stop recall number SB-22-00-001.