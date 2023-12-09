Adaptive Headlight Problems Cause Infiniti QX60 Recall

Infiniti QX60 adaptive headlights may point downward when traveling above 81 mph.

December 9, 2023 — More than 20,000 model year 2022-2024 Infiniti QX60 SUVs are recalled because the adaptive front headlight system may incorrectly adjust the headlights downward.

Infiniti says the adaptive headlights have incorrect tilt values that can cause drivers to have trouble seeing the roads. The problem can occur when vehicle speed is over 81 mph and if the headlights are in “AUTO” mode.

The headlights will point downward until the speed is lowered below 81 mph.

A customer complained in December 2022 about the headlight aim issue on a 2022 Infiniti QX60 while driving on the highway.

Nissan opened an investigation and determined, "the vehicle tilt offset of the Adaptive Front-Light System (AFS) feature was inadvertently mis-configured within the Intelligent Power Distribution Module (IPDM)."

Nissan is aware of 14 warranty claims from January 10, 2022, to October 26, 2023, but no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Infiniti QX60 recall letters will be mailed January 12, 2024. Dealers will reconfigure the intelligent power distribution module settings.

Owners may call 800-867-7669 and ask about recall number PC994.