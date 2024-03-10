Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 SUVs Recalled

Nissan says 13,000 vehicles may need the front seat belt pretensioners replaced.

March 10, 2024 — Nissan seat belt pretensioner problems have caused a recall of 2024 Nissan Pathfinder and 2024 Infiniti QX60 SUVs that may need the left-side front lap seat belt pretensioner assemblies replaced.

Nissan says 13,000 SUVs are recalled, with about 1,000 recalled in Canada.

According to Nissan:

"Due to a supplier production issue that has since been corrected, the left side front seat belt may be missing a rivet in the lap belt pre-tensioner assembly."

A Nissan technician reported a missing seat lap belt pretensioner rivet in January which caused Nissan to open an investigation.

The supplier inspected 5,568 parts and found two with missing rivets, and Nissan conducted an inspection of 2,751 parts and identified one lap belt pretensioner assembly with a missing rivet.

The supplier also discovered, "the left-hand rivet spacer presence sensor at the job station following the rivet application was not working and the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) program sensor was disabled."

The automaker is not aware of any warranty claims, crashes or injuries.

Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 recall letters are expected to be mailed April 18, 2024.

Nissan Pathfinder owners may call 800-867-7669 and Infiniti QX60 customers may call 800-662-6200.

Nissan's recall numbers are PD106 and PD107.