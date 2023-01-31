BMW Recalls i4 eDrive40 and iX xDrive50 Over Sound Warnings

BMW recalls 3,400 electric vehicles because the artificial noise generators mail fail.

January 31, 2023 — BMW is recalling 2022-2023 i4 eDrive40 and iX xDrive50 vehicles that are supposed to make artificial sounds when the vehicles are started.

But a recall is necessary because the artificial sound generator may fail to generate the external pedestrian warning sounds.

The electric vehicles must make noise for pedestrians or else the vehicles will fail to comply with federal regulations.

The BMW recall includes more than 3,400 vehicles that require updates to the external artificial sound generator software.

"In certain vehicle operating conditions, this could increase the risk of injury to certain pedestrians who may need this sound to be aware of potentially affected vehicles in close proximity." — BMW

BMW found the problem in December 2022 during a quality check at an assembly plant. Employees discovered the 2023 BMW iX did not generate an external artificial sound, but the problem didn't occur every time the vehicle was started.

Engineers opened an investigation which found only certain vehicles experienced the sound failures.

BMW has not received any reports of crashes or injuries caused by the sound generators.

The recalled BMW i4 and iX vehicles were built between November 11, 2021, and December 22, 2022.

BMW expects to mail owner recall letters March 17, 2023.

BMW i4 eDrive40 and iX xDrive50 owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.