BMW Recalls i4, i7 and iX Vehicles For Stalling Problems

BMW recalls 16,000 new electric models that could stall due to electrical problems.

January 8, 2023 — BMW is recalling more than 16,000 of its new iX, i4 and i7 electric models that could suddenly lose drive power and stall due to electrical problems.

According to BMW, the high voltage battery electronic control unit (ECU) software may cause an interruption of electrical power.

"Specifically, a misdiagnosis can sporadically occur within the battery management electronics, which could cause the electronic control unit to reset. If a reset occurs, this could cause an interruption of electrical power." — BMW

The recall includes these models.

2022-2023 BMW iX xDrive40

2022-2023 BMW iX xDrive50

2022-2023 BMW iX M60

2022-2023 BMW i4 eDrive35

2022-2023 BMW i4 eDrive40

2022-2023 BMW i4 M50

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60

BMW says the vehicle can be restarted, and a driver will receive a warning message if the problem occurs.

In June 2022, BMW learned about a Chinese electric vehicle with an illuminated warning light related to the drivetrain. Engineers opened an investigation after diagnostics showed problems with the high voltage battery electronic control unit.

The analyses indicated that the warranty claim rate was less than 0.1% but no claims came from the U.S.

BMW later learned of more warranty claims regarding a loss of power, but the claim rate was still below 1%, and five reports came from U.S. vehicles. However, all the vehicles could be restarted.

Five more U.S. reports occurred and BMW which convinced the automaker to issue the recall.

BMW has not received any crash or injury reports.

About 2,155 BMW vehicles are recalled in Canada.

BMW expects to mail iX, i4 and i7 recall letters February 10, 2023, and dealers will update the high voltage battery electronic control unit software.

BMW i4 and iX owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.