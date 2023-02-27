BMW Recalls iX and X1 Vehicles For Airbag Problems

BMW recalls about 16,000 iX and X1 models to replace the driver's front airbags.

February 27, 2023 — BMW is recalling more than 15,800 iX and X1 vehicles because the driver's front airbags may not have been manufactured correctly.

The recalled 2022-2023 iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50, iX M60 and 2022-2023 X1 xDrive28i vehicles need new driver's airbags.

A BMW driver may not be fully protected in a crash if the airbag deployment trajectory is wrong.

BMW was conducting a test in January when an abnormal airbag deployment occurred, causing engineers to open an investigation.

BMW determined the vehicle would not violate federal regulations, but the automaker found other models may have had the same airbag problems.

"Additional analyses found that, in rare cases during air bag module assembly at the supplier, a production process anomaly could occur involving a rebound tether strap. It was suggested that, if this were to occur, it could affect the deployment trajectory and resulting performance deviation, as observed in the January test." — BMW

BMW has not received any reports of crashes or injuries.

BMW expects to mail airbag recall letters April 7, 2023.

BMW iX and X1 owners may call the automaker at 800-525-7417.