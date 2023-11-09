Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Recalled

FCA recalls 5,500 vehicles with pedestrian alert sirens that may be missing or disconnected.

November 9, 2023 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled 5,500 model year 2023-2024 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid vehicles because of problems with the pedestrian alert sirens.

Chrysler says the siren may be missing or disconnected and fail to alert pedestrians when the vehicle is in REVERSE.

This is a violation of federal safety standards.

FCA opened an investigation in September due to an assembly plant report about the pedestrian alert sirens.

FCA says this recall is not related to a defective part but rather an assembly issue where the vehicle may have been built without the pedestrian alert siren being properly connected.

About 830 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

FCA expects to mail recall letters December 6, 2023. Dealers will inspect the rear pedestrian siren connections and if necessary, secure and/or replace the connectors or sirens.

Dodge and Alfa Romeo owners may call 800-853-1403. Chrysler's recall number is B5A.