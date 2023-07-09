GM Canada Hydra-Matic Transmission Lawsuit Filed in Quebec

Canadian class action lawsuit says 8L90 and 8L45 transmissions are shot.

July 9, 2023 — General Motors has been sued in Canada by a Quebec vehicle owner who claims Hydra-Matic 8L90 and 8L45 transmissions are defective.

The GM transmission class action lawsuit alleges the Hydra-Matic transmissions cause several models to shudder, jerk, shift hard, shake and hesitate.

The lawsuit also alleges the shuddering, shaking and hesitating occurs as a vehicle accelerates without shifting gears.

According to the GM Canada lawsuit, it includes:

"All the persons in Quebec (including but not limited to individuals, corporations, and estates) who, prior to the date of authorization of this action as a class action, bought or leased vehicles (new or used) designed, manufactured, marketed, distributed, sold, warranted, or serviced by GM and equipped with GM’s Hydra-Matic 8L90 transmission or Hydra-Matic 8L45 transmission."

The GM Canada transmission class action lawsuit includes these vehicles.

2016-2023 Chevrolet Camaro

2015-2023 Chevrolet Colorado

2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2017-2023 Chevrolet Express (2.8L diesel engine/4.3 gas engine only)

2015-2023 Chevrolet Silverado

2016-2023 Cadillac ATS-V, CT6, and CTS-V

2015-2017 Cadillac Escalade

2015-2019 GMC Canyon

2017-2023 GMC Savana (2.8L diesel engine/4.3 gas engine only)

2015-2019 GMC Sierra

2015-2017 GMC Yukon Denali XL

The plaintiff contends the transmissions are dangerous because the vehicles can suddenly decelerate while driving and without warning.

If this occurs unexpectedly when passing or when turning against oncoming traffic, the lawsuit alleges "it creates a uncontrollable situation thereby endangering any occupants" and others on the roads.

The problems are allegedly internal to the transmission or torque converter which cause friction and will prevent the proper function of the hydraulic systems and gears. The result is allegedly metal shavings that travel through the transmission.

This is when a GM vehicle begins shuddering, shaking, jerking and hesitating.

The class action alleges owners are stuck with paying to flush the transmission systems to get rid of the metal shavings. But the plaintiff asserts GM owners should not be forced to pay for repairs.

Several transmission components must allegedly be replaced, including the torque converters and valve bodies, and sometimes the entire Hydra-Matic transmissions.

General Motors allegedly knows about the 8L90 and 8L45 transmission problems because since 2015 the automaker has issued 60 versions of technical service bulletins to dealerships.

The GM Hydra-Matic transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec District of Montreal: Frank Fiola v. General Motors of Canada, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Merchant Law Group LLC.