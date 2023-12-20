GM Releases Program N232421270 For Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras

Customer satisfaction program N232421270 to address splits in the passenger-side roof panels.

December 20, 2023 — General Motors has announced customer satisfaction program N232421270 to inspect more than 3,000 model year 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and 2024 GMC Sierra trucks.

GM says the trucks may have splits in the passenger-side roof panels.

The automaker didn't mention how the splits may have occurred, but the trucks were placed on a stop delivery order until inspections and possible repairs are performed.

The N232421270 program, titled "Passenger Side Roof Panel Joint," is in effect until December 31, 2025.

Courtesy transportation is available for customers whose vehicles are being repaired.

GM dealers are to inspect the passenger side roof panel and if necessary, MIG weld the split.

Truck owners will be contacted about customer satisfaction program N232421270, but GM didn't announce when that will occur.

Chevrolet Silverado owners may call 800-222-1020 and GMC Sierra owners may call 800-462-8782.