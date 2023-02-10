Lawsuit alleges Jeep 4xe fuel and oil refresh mode seriously affected by cold weather.

February 10, 2023 — A Jeep 4xe fuel and oil refresh mode class action lawsuit alleges 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles cannot drive in electric-only mode in cold weather.

The Jeep 4xe vehicles are hybrid SUVs that are supposed to run on gasoline engines, or for shorter trips the electric-only mode will allegedly save on fuel.

According to the lawsuit, fuel and oil refresh mode (FORM) is designed to “prevent engine and/or fuel system damage due to stale fuel, as well as maintain[] internal engine lubrication.”

But the eight customers who filed the class action assert Stellantis (Chrysler) failed to disclose the "uniform and widespread design defect in the 4xe Vehicles."

That alleged defect is when the Jeep 4xe loses the ability to drive in electric-only mode when the vehicle enters fuel and oil refresh mode.

"FORM is triggered frequently and for long periods, rendering it impossible for consumers to use the advertised electric-only driving mode. In colder weather, the problem is even worse and can render electric-only driving mode completely unavailable for the majority or entirety of the winter." — Jeep 4xe lawsuit

Drivers allegedly have no way to control the fuel and oil refresh mode cycle, something that can be initiated without any analysis of fuel contamination of the engine oil.

The FORM cycle that is triggered by stale fuel can be stopped by adding more fuel to the Jeep 4xe vehicle, but a driver allegedly cannot stop the cycle triggered to maintain engine lubrication.

Jeep 4xe Fuel and Oil Refresh Mode Cycle

The class action alleges if the Jeep 4xe enters fuel and oil refresh mode to maintain lubrication, the engine may run for a period of up to 20 minutes when fully warm.

But drivers claim FORM cycles take longer than 20 minutes, especially in cold weather which leaves drivers without the ability to use electric-only mode at all.

According to the lawsuit, Chrysler realized the issue but didn't repair the problem. Instead, the owner's manuals were revised to inform owners fuel and oil refresh mode would last longer.

"If the vehicle enters Fuel and Oil Refresh mode to maintain engine lubrication properties, the engine may run for a period of up to 2.5 hours when fully warm whenever the vehicle is operational (no electric only operation). If the vehicle is shut down before conditions to exit the refresh mode have been satisfied, the engine may run for additional time on subsequent trips. Oil refresh may take significantly longer in freezing temperatures. — 2023 Jeep Wrangler owner's manual

The plaintiffs also reference the new Jeep 4xe hybrid supplement to the owner's manuals which says, “[f]requent short trips at low ambient temperature conditions where the engine does not reach normal operating temperatures are more likely to trigger the lubrication based mode.”

A technical service bulletin (TSB 18-162-22) was also issued to Jeep dealerships due to the alleged fuel and oil refresh mode problem. The TSB says FORM cycles may be extended due to an issue with the PCM software and says the module should be reprogrammed.

However, the lawsuit alleges other documents suggest the vehicles are performing normally.

But even with the information in the bulletin, the Jeep 4xe lawsuit alleges customers contend their vehicles still won't work in electric-only mode due to fuel and oil refresh mode problems.

Consumers should have been warned the Jeep 4xe electric batteries are allegedly useless in cold weather.

The plaintiffs argue Chrysler should buy back the 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles. Or, the automaker should, "permanently and completely repair the Class Vehicles pursuant to its obligations under the terms of the Warranty."

The Jeep 4xe class action lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Anshuman Singh / California / 2021 Wrangler 4xe

Theresa Clark / Colorado / 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe (Jeep was sold back to the dealership about two weeks after she purchased it in December 2021)

Jeremy Erskine / New York / 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe (Traded in the Jeep about 4 months after he purchased it in March 2022)

Michael Lindgren / Oregon / Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe

Jeffrey Monheit / New Hampshire / 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Mackenzie Pirie / Michigan / 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe

Amy Schachow / Michigan / 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Joshua Taylor / Missouri / 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe

The Jeep 4xe fuel and oil refresh mode class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (San Jose Division): Singh, et al., v. Stellantis N.V., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Keller Rohrback L.L.P., and The Miller Law Firm, P.C.