Lawsuit alleges Tellurides are equipped with windshields that chip, crack and break.

May 22, 2023 — A Kia Telluride windshield class action lawsuit has been consolidated from two separate lawsuits that allege 2020-2023 Tellurides are equipped with defective windshields.

However, the windshield class action lawsuit includes customers only in these states:

"California, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia."

According to the Kia Telluride class action lawsuit, the windshields are defective because the glass cracks, chips and breaks under normal driving conditions.

Kia Telluride occupants are allegedly put in danger from the cracked windshields because the cracks can block the driver's view and are also distracting.

Kia allegedly knew in 2019 the Telluride windshields were defective and would chip and crack without anything impacting the glass.

The plaintiffs claim dealers refuse to freely repair or replace the Telluride windshields even when the vehicles are under their warranties.

The Kia Telluride warranty has this to say about the windshields.

"Window glass that is broken, chipped, scratched or damage from outside influence is not considered a defect in material or workmanship."

The class action alleges a Telluride owner will pay about $1,000 to replace the windshield, but the replacement windshield is as defective as the original Telluride windshield.

Kia Telluride Windshield Customer Satisfaction Initiative

The class action lawsuit references a November 2018 “customer satisfaction initiative” that Kia called a goodwill gesture.

Kia sent letters to certain owners of 2020 Tellurides to let owners know about the goodwill program.

"We’re writing to let you know that as part of our ongoing monitoring of Telluride performance, we have identified that in some instances, customers have reported windshield chipping followed by extensive cracking within a short period of time, thereby preventing repair of the chip." — Kia

Kia also explained the the windshield wasn't a covered item under the warranty.

"Your vehicle’s 2020 warranty specifically excludes coverage for broken, chipped, scratched or damaged window glass due to outside influence."

The Kia Telluride windshield class action lawsuit was filed by these customers who had problems with their 2020-2023 Telluride windshields.

Yandery Sanchez / Texas

Louise Knudson / Pennsylvania

Andrea Reiher-Odom / Iowa

Amber Witt / North Carolina

Mark Treston / Texas

Margaret Ritzler / New Mexico

Hank Herber / Tennessee

Linda Wilbur / Indiana

Thomas Rocco / New Jersey

Jerry Dubose / Texas

April Fisher / Virginia

Tewana Nelson / North Carolina

The plaintiffs demand Kia replace or repair the Telluride windshields and extend the express warranties and service contracts.

This Kia Telluride windshield class action lawsuit was consolidated from Yandery Sanchez v. Kia Motors America, Inc., and Margaret Ritzler et al v. Kia America, Inc.

The Kia Telluride windshield class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Yandery Sanchez, et al., v. Kia Motors America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.