Blank instrument clusters in the Kia Sportage, Sportage Hybrid, Niro, Niro Hybrid, Soul, Telluride.

May 3, 2023 — A Kia instrument cluster recall affects 109,000 vehicles equipped with digital instrument clusters containing 4.2" LCD screens.

Kia says the instrument cluster could go blank and leave a driver without important information, such as the tire pressure, all the warning lights and messages, etc.

Included in the instrument cluster recall are these 2023 Kia models.

2023 Kia Sportage

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

2023 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

2023 Kia Niro Hybrid

2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

2023 Kia Soul

2023 Kia Telluride

In February, Kia learned of 4.2” LCD instrument cluster problems affecting the 2023 Sportage, Sportage Hybrid, Sportage Plug-in Hybrid, Niro Hybrid, Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Soul and Telluride vehicles in the U.S.

Engineers determined the clusters failed as soon as the vehicles were started, but no crash or injury reports had been received.

The problem is caused by instrument cluster software in combination with electrical noise due to voltage instability while the Kia is starting. Kia calls it a "booting error" that causes the cluster to remain blank, a violation of federal safety standards.

Kia instrument cluster recall letters are expected to be mailed May 26, 2023. Kia dealers will need to update the instrument cluster software.

Kia owners with questions should call 800-333-4542 and refer to instrument cluster recall number SC270.