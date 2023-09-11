Lawsuit Says 2020 Chevy Traverse AWD is Really FWD

Class action says 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUVs have all-wheel-drive emblems, but are not AWD.

September 11, 2023 — A Chevrolet Traverse class action lawsuit alleges General Motors sold model year 2020 Traverse AWD (all-wheel-drive) SUVs that were really FWD (front-wheel-drive).

According to the two plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit, the 2020 Chevy Traverse vehicles have emblems that clearly say they are AWD, something that can make a difference in snow compared to FWD vehicles.

GM says all-wheel-drive "enhances traction and control on slippery or snow-covered roads."

The Chevy Traverse lawsuit alleges GM knew or should have known the vehicles were only FWD vehicles that were being advertised as AWD vehicles.

General Motors allegedly identifies each vehicle with a vehicle identification number (VIN) which includes an "R" at the fifth position to designate the Traverse as front-wheel-drive, not AWD.

The Traverse class action further alleges even though GM expressly represents the 2020 Chevy Traverse as all-wheel-drive when they are not, the automaker has refused to replace the SUVs.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse Class Action Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

The Traverse class action was filed by California plaintiffs Kyle Buffenmyer and Amanda Herberger. Both plaintiffs allege they purchased a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse vehicle with an "AWD" emblem attached to the SUV.

The plaintiffs contend they relied on the factory-applied AWD emblem attached to the back of the Chevrolet Traverse. The plaintiffs assert they would not have purchased the vehicle if GM would have warned them the Traverse was only front-wheel-drive.

Both plaintiffs allege they needed a Traverse AWD vehicle for driving in snow.

In February 2021 and following 3 to 5 inches of snowfall, the plaintiffs attempted to drive out of their garage but the vehicle became stuck in the driveway. The vehicle allegedly could neither move forward nor backward, and only the front wheels were spinning.

The plaintiffs had to shovel a track to pull back into the garage and were then stranded at home.

The 2020 Chevy Traverse was brought to a GM dealership which allegedly verified the Traverse was FWD, not AWD.

The plaintiffs contend they contacted General Motors and asked for a replacement vehicle equipped with all-wheel-drive, but GM allegedly "refused to provide adequate relief."

The Chevy Traverse AWD class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of San Mateo County California: Buffenmyer, et al., v. General Motors LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Olivier & Schreiber LLP, and Conn Law, PC.