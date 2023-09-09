Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 Recalled Over Turn Signals

Cars recalled because direct sunlight can make the turn signals fail.

September 8, 2023 — A Subaru turn signal recall has been issued for about 9,000 model year 2022 Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 cars.

Both models were jointly created by Toyota and Subaru, with the Toyota GR86 built by Subaru.

The rear turn signals may work part of the time and fail part of the time.

Subaru received a report in December 2021 about the rapid blinking of the turn signal indicator. Subaru began a joint investigation with supplier and in February 2023 received an inquiry from Transport Canada.

That report said a customer noticed the rear turn signals failed when exposed to intense direct sunlight.

This was followed by an inquiry from U.S. safety regulators regarding turn signal failures.

Subaru explains the problem.

"If exposed to certain intense light sources, such as bright sunlight, back electromotive force (EMF) is generated and the circuit voltage drops. Given certain elemental variations in the rear turn signal lamp circuit, and/or vehicle input voltage instabilities, voltage may further drop below a certain threshold and the controller will detect a failure and temporarily disable the signal lamp until the voltage returns to within tolerance and the signal is cycled."

Testing indicates the condition isn't very common but could indeed occur. As of August 24, Subaru was aware of two field reports and two warranty claims. However, there are no crash or injury reports relating to the turn signals.

Dealers will replace both rear combination tail light assemblies once dealers have the replacement parts. Interim recall letters will be mailed October 29, 2023, and second notices will be mailed when dealers are ready to repair the vehicles.

Subaru BRZ owners may call 844-373-6614, and Toyota GR86 owners may call 800-331-4331. The rear turn signal recall reference number is WRM-23.