Subaru Recalls 2024 Crosstrek and 2024 Impreza

Wiring problems relating to instrument panel wiring causes recall of about 35,000 vehicles.

August 12, 2023 — We're halfway through 2023 but several recent recalls involve 2024 models, including the latest recall announced by Subaru which involves more than 35,000 vehicles.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and 2024 Subaru Impreza instrument panel harnesses may contact the steering beam brackets and damage the wire insulation.

The problem is caused by a lack of clearance around the instrument panel harnesses and the result can be a short-circuit.

Subaru says the short-circuit can cause the vehicle to lose drive power.

Subaru accepts the blame and told the government, the "design did not sufficiently check the clearance around the instrument panel harness."

Subaru has received one technical report but no warranty, crash or injury reports.

Subaru recall letters are expected to be mailed October 3, 2023.

Subaru dealers will inspect the instrument panel harnesses and install additional clamps on the steering beam brackets. If the wire insulation is damaged, protective tape will be applied to the damaged wires. But the instrument panel harnesses will be replaced if the wire cores are exposed.

According to Subaru, an additional clamp on the edge of the steering beam bracket prevents contact between the edge of the steering beam bracket and the harness.

Subaru can be reached at 844-373-6614, and Subaru Crosstrek and Subaru Impreza owners should ask about recall number WRL-23.