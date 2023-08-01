Mercedes-Benz GLC300 Vehicles Allegedly Won't Start

Government receives petition to investigate 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 vehicles.

August 1, 2023 — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received a petition to open an investigation into alleged problems with 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 vehicles.

According to the safety defect petition, the Mercedes vehicles have defects that cause illuminated engine warning lights.

The petition also alleges the vehicles won't start due to the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 48-volt mild hybrid systems.

NHTSA didn't announce more details other than there have been no complaints about the 2023 Mercedes GLC300 48V mild hybrid systems.

The petition says federal regulators should open a formal defect investigation into about 8,000 vehicles, something NHTSA will look into and then make a determination to grant or deny the Mercedes petition.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of NHTSA's decision.