FCA Recalls Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids For Fire Risk

About 1,000 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid electric vehicles may have fuel line problems.

July 26, 2023 — About 1,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans are recalled because fuel could leak from deformed fuel lines.

The recalled 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles are at risk of fires if fuel leaks into the engine compartments.

FCA opened an investigation in March to check the fuel lines and leaks.

But the automaker says it hasn't received any crash or injury reports or field reports. However, FCA has received two warranty claims related to the fuel lines.

Minivan owners should be aware of any leaking fuel or fuel odors.

Chrysler dealerships will possibly replace the fuel lines of the minivans. Pacifica Hybrid recall letters are expected to be mailed September 8, 2023.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 77A.