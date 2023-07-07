Mercedes C300 and AMG C43 Vehicles Recalled For Wiring Problems

Mercedes-Benz recalls 9,200 vehicles in two recalls, one for overheating and one for stalling.

July 7, 2023 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling C300 and AMG C43 vehicles in two recalls which include 9,700 Mercedes vehicles for two different problems, both relating to wiring.

Mercedes C300 and AMG C43 Transmission Wiring Recall

In the first recall of 8,200 vehicles, the 2022-2023 Mercedes C300 and 2023 Mercedes AMG C43 vehicles may have transmission wiring harnesses that may be the wrong length. This can damage the harness which can result in a loss of drive power.

According to Mercedes, the transmission wiring harness could chafe on the front driveshaft and damage the wiring harness, causing the vehicle to lose propulsion.

The automaker says the problem occurred at the supplier, and if a driver is faced with the problem they won't receive advance warning.

But if a failure occurs, the driver might see these warning messages: “Transmission Malfunction Stop,” “Drive Malfunction Stop Restart Vehicle,” “Drive Malfunction Stop Contact Dealer” and “Service Required Do Not Change Transmission Position.”

Mercedes knows of one report from the field, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Mercedes recall letters will be mailed August 29, 2023. Dealers plan on repairing any damaged transmission wiring harnesses and how they are routed.

Mercedes C300 and AMG C43 owners may call 800-367-6373.

Mercedes C300 and AMG C43 Electrical Wiring Recall

Mercedes says about 1,500 model year 2022-2023 Mercedes C300 and 2023 Mercedes AMG C43 vehicles are recalled, also for wiring problems.

But this wiring recall involves the ground connections for the electrical wiring harnesses that may not be secured properly. This can cause the electrical wiring harness to overheat and catch fire.

According to Mercedes, "the electric resistance of the connection might increase. Thus, the temperature in this area might increase and a risk of fire cannot be ruled out completely."

Mistakes left several 12-volt and 48-volt ground connections with faulty torque specifications.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will inspect and repair the ground connections for the electrical wiring harnesses once recall letters are mailed August 29, 2023.

Owners may contact customer service at 800-367-6373.