Mercedes Metris and Sprinter Fuel Pump Recall Announced

More than 20,000 vans may have been built with fuel pumps that can fail while driving.

July 5, 2023 — A Mercedes fuel pump recall involves more than 20,000 vans that could stall once the pumps fail, and drivers won't be able to restart the vans.

The Mercedes-Benz fuel pump recall includes 2021-2022 Mercedes Metris, 2021-2022 Mercedes Sprinter and 2021 Freightliner Sprinter vans.

The cause of the fuel pump recall is the impeller manufactured with incorrect specifications for the materials used for the impeller.

Mercedes says the fuel pump impellers for the vans can deform and cause the impellers to make contact with the fuel pump housings. The problem can be bad enough to shut down the fuel pump while driving.

In the beginning of June 2022, Mercedes-Benz launched investigations based on field reports from outside the U.S. alleging problems with the power of the vans.

The automaker collected failed fuel pumps and Mercedes engineers joined with the supplier to determine why the pumps failed. Multiple tests were conducted over many months when in December 2022 engineers found problems with the raw materials used for the fuel pump impellers.

Mercedes-Benz is aware of at least 300 fuel pump warranty claims and service reports from January 2022 through May 2023. But the automaker says there have been no crash, injury or death reports worldwide related to the fuel pump failures.

A van driver may receive notice before the fuel pump fails if a warning message appears on the instrument panel. A driver may also notice the engine running rough before the pump shuts down.

Mercedes fuel pump recall letters are expected to be mailed July 28, 2023, and owners can expect to have the van fuel pumps replaced for free.

Metris and Sprinter owners who have questions may call 877-762-8267 and ask about fuel pump recall 4790205.