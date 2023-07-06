Honda Brake Failure Recall Issued Over Brake Boosters

Honda recalls more than 124,000 Civic, Ridgeline, Passport, Pilot and Acura MDX vehicles.

July 5, 2023 — A Honda brake booster and tie-rod fastener recall involves more than 124,000 vehicles with brake master cylinders that could detach.

This means a driver may suddenly find the vehicle has no working brakes.

The tie-rod fastener that connects the brake booster and master cylinder may not have been put together correctly during manufacturing.

Honda says this can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the booster assembly.

These recalled Honda and Acura vehicles may have brake booster assemblies that need repaired.

2020-2021 Honda Civic

2020-2023 Honda Ridgeline

2021-2023 Honda Passport

2021-2022 Honda Pilot

2020 Acura MDX

According to Honda, the tie-rod nuts could be loose or missing. The brake booster assembly tie-rod studs may break due to a bending load on the studs when the brake pedal is pushed.

Broken tie-rod studs can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the brake booster assembly, causing a loss of braking.

In December 2020, Honda found a nut missing from the brake booster assembly tie rods and notified the supplier, VBS. The supplier took measures to prevent the problem from occurring again.

But in December 2022, Honda received a report of a 2021 Honda Pilot that suffered from brake failure, but the incident didn't lead to a crash. However, it was enough to cause Honda to open an investigation.

The supplier decided a recall was necessary, and by June 22, 2023, Honda was aware of only two warranty claims. Additionally, Honda has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to the braking problems.

Honda does not believe a driver will receive a warning before the tie-rod studs break.

Honda and Acura dealerships will replace any missing nuts and repair any damaged brake booster assembly components.

Ask Honda about reimbursement if you paid your own money for repairs.

Honda brake booster recall letters should be mailed August 7, 2023.

Honda owners may call the automaker at 888-234-2138 and ask about brake booster recall numbers VEU, AEV or ZET.