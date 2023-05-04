Ram ProMaster Vans Recalled Over Rollaway Risk

More than 165,000 ProMaster vans recalled, and some of them may need new transmissions.

May 4, 2023 — More than 165,000 Ram ProMaster vans are recalled if they are equipped with 62TE transmissions.

The 2019-2021 Ram ProMasters may have park pawls that may not fully engage the park gears due to debris inside the transmissions.

This can allow the ProMaster to roll away.

The problem may be severe enough to cause dealers to replace the transmissions. However, Fiat Chrysler believes only 1% of the vans may be affected.

FCA opened a 2019-2021 Ram ProMaster investigation in August 2022 regarding vans that rolled while in PARK.

Engineers found the powertrain control module software was causing premature failure of the lower clutch retainer. And it's premature failure of the LC retainer which may create metallic debris that interferes with park pawl engagement to the park gear.

"As of April 14, 2023, FCA US is aware of two customer assistance records, 64 warranty claims, and zero field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from June 24, 2020 through April 7, 2023. As of April 14, 2023, FCA US is not aware of any accidents or injuries potentially related to this issue for all markets." — Chrysler

The recalled ProMaster vans were built July 25, 2018, through November 27, 2021.

Ram ProMaster recall letters should be mailed June 16, 2023, and dealerships will update the powertrain control module software. Based on an inspection, the transmission or its components may need to be replaced.

Ram ProMaster owners may call FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 44A.