Recall: Mercedes Drivers May Not Be Warned About Brake Pads

Mercedes recalls 43,000 vehicles that may not warn drivers of worn rear brake pads.

November 9, 2023 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 43,000 vehicles that may not be equipped with inspection gauges to check the wear of the rear brake pads.

In addition, information for using this inspection gauge might not be included in the owner's manuals of these vehicles.

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz A220

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG A35

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA45

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA35

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

According to Mercedes, due to the brake force distribution, the brake pads on the front axle will always wear out sooner than the rear axle brake pads. The recalled vehicles are equipped with electronic wear sensors on the front axles.

If the brake pad thickness decreases below a certain level on the front axle, the driver will be warned the brake pads need to be replaced by the permanently lit warning light and warning message which says, “Check brake pads. See Owner’s Manual.”

This warning message will appear at the beginning of each driving cycle until new brake pads are installed.

The permanently lit warning light cannot be turned off by the driver and is only deactivated after the brake pads have been replaced.

"Even if the brake pads on the front axle fall below the threshold level, the brake pads on the rear axle continue to have sufficient thickness. Once the vehicle is taken to the workshop, the brake pads on the rear axle will also be inspected and replaced, if necessary." — Mercedes

Dealers will install an inspection gauge and provide supplemental owner's manual information once recall letters are mailed December 31, 2023.

Mercedes owners with questions may contact customer service at 800-367-6372.