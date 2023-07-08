Toyota Spare Tire Recall Involves Tundras and Sequoia Hybrids

Toyota Tundra, Tundra Hybrid and Sequoia Hybrid spare tires may detach.

July 8, 2023 — Toyota Tundra, Tundra Hybrid and Toyota Sequoia Hybrid vehicles have spare tires that may detach from the vehicles, a problem that has caused a recall of 1,500 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The recalled 2023 Toyota Tundra, Tundra Hybrid and Sequoia Hybrid vehicles have spare tire carrier assemblies which use steel chains to secure the spare tires to the undersides of the vehicles.

But Toyota says the chain links may have been improperly welded which can allow the chain links to suddenly break.

Who knows where the spare tire will travel once it has detached, but a loose spare could cause all sorts of havoc.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Toyota spare tire recall, but Toyota says vehicle owners will receive recall letters by early September 2023.

Toyota dealers will need to replace the spare tire carrier assemblies.

With questions about the Toyota spare tire recall, call the automaker at 800-331-4331.