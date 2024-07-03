2024 Ford F-150 Windshield Recall Issued Due to Bonding Problems

Ford recalls 4,300 F-150 trucks because the windshields may detach in crashes.

July 3, 2024 — A 2024 Ford F-150 windshield recall involves more than 4,300 trucks equipped with windshields that may not be bonded to the trucks.

This can allow the windshield to detach in a crash.

The reason for the 2024 Ford F-150 windshield recall?

"Improperly functioning windshield positioning equipment at the vehicle assembly plant caused variance in the location of the windshield during the urethane bead application." — Ford

Ford says an owner may see excess urethane sealer on the driver-side exterior A-pillar trim and on the interior passenger-side A-pillar trim. The problem can also cause wind noise and water leaks from the faulty bonding.

Ford learned about the windshield adhesion problem in May when workers at an assembly plant found visible urethane sealer on the interior passenger-side A-pillar that was off location relative to the windshield and flange.

As of June 18, 2024, Ford is not aware of any warranty, field reports, customer complaints, crashes or injuries relating to the windshields.

Ford expects to mail F-150 windshield recall letters July 8, 2024.

The truck windshield glass will be removed and replaced if the windshield molding is damaged. Other windshields will be removed and reinstalled with recalibrated cameras.

Owners of 2024 Ford F-150 trucks may call 866-436-7332 and refer to windshield recall number 24C20.